Somalia: Govt Says it Will Take Abdirahman Abdishakur to Court

The Somali government spoke about last night's raid on the opposition politician Mr Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame's home.

Internal Security Ministry spokesman Mr Abdiaziz Ali Ibrahim said that an illegal meeting to cause havoc in the government which was attended by politicians accused of a conspiracy was going on in the politician's home at the time of the raid.

He noted that when security officials with a warrant of inspection reached the home, they were refused to get in and after a misunderstanding, a firefight erupted between them and the guards of the opposition leader leading to the death of up to five guards and arrest of the politician who suffered an injury.

Mr Ibrahim who was accompanied by the Minister of Information Mr Abdirahman Yarisow, the Attorney General Mr Ahmed Ali Dahir and commanders in the security forces also said that documents obtained by security officials from Warsame's residence will be used as evidence of charges against him and that he will have a fair trial.

The Attorney General told the media that a number of other MPs who are under investigation will soon be published.