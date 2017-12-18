Somalia: Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility of Soldiers Killings in Bosaso

Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility of killings in Bosaso that led to the death of two Puntland security officials who were attached to the revenue collection department.

The two soldiers were gunned down in the town's main market by unidentified men armed with pistols who then escaped from the area.

In an information on their website, Al-Shabab said that they are responsible for the killings and will pursue more Puntland soldiers.

Many security officials arrived at the crime scene and inspected the area although there was no one arrested in connection with the incident. Later, bodies of the fallen soldiers were taken to the Bosaso main hospital where family members and relatives went to view their bodies and plan for burial arrangements.

Previously, security forces camps in Bosaso were severally attacked with hand grenades but luckily there were no casualties.