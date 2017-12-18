16 December 2017

Namibia: Walvis Police Remove Suspected Drunk Drivers From Road

By Adam Hartman

The Walvis Bay police removed nine suspected drunk drivers from the harbour town's roads today.

The drivers were stopped by traffic police at various locations around town where they were suspected of driving under the influence. They were tested, and if the result was above the legal limit of 0,37, were arrested.

The arrests were made during a police drunken driving operation that started at midnight. The ages of those arrest varied between 22 and 47 - all males. The first arrest was at 00h40 and the last arrest was at 05h05.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said most of them paid bail and will appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Monday. The rest are still in custody.

The weekend is the first 'big party' weekend of the holiday season at the coast as the main influx of holiday makers made their way to the coast from the inland as from yesterday.

Police are also doing regular spot checks for alcohol levels at the various road blocks.

Police officials from various branches warned that drunken driving will not be tolerated in the least.

