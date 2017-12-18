Malawi: Kell Kay to Release Juju Video

The 2017 award winning star for the best R n' B category in Urban Music People (UMP) awards Kell Kay says all is set for the release of the music video for his latest hit juju.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, Kay said he has decided to release the video on Monday (tomorrow) as a Christmas present to his fans.

The video comes barely a week after its audio was premiered on MBC Radio 2 FM last week during Monday morning music program.

"I dedicate the video as a Christmas present to my fans, my team, my friends and family for the tireless support they have given me," said Kay.

Born as Kell Kambwiri, the artist said the video - which has been shot by Mest Media- talks of man who is crazy in love with a girl and he thinks a spell has been cast on him.

"The video has romantic scenes in which it depicts a man who is deeply in love with a girl who doesn't care about him. But he still clings to her and thinks it's the work of Juju," he said adding the lyrics of the song and pictures have been blended in such a way that people will relate to their life situations.

The video, which is an afro pop tune, features artist like Charisma and Provoice and has been shot using High Definition (HD) equipment to enhance quality.

Commenting on why he loves featuring big artists in his songs, the 25-year-old artist said: "I am not big, I need them to fine tune my work."

Kay, who is currently studying Business Administration at Malawi Adventist University, promises fans more goodies in 2018.

Kay came to the music limelight in 2015 when the song he collaborated with Matse titled Mwano was voted song of the year in UMP awards.

In 2016, he won again the UMP best artist award before winning three music awards in this year's competition.