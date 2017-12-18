Morocco's Lower House, Vietnam's National Assembly Sign Partnership Agreement in Hanoi

Hanoi — The House of Representatives (lower house) and the National Assembly of Vietnam signed, on Monday in Hanoi, a partnership agreement, the first of its kind with the parliament of an African country.

Signed by speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, and speaker of Vietnam's National Assembly, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the agreement aims to promote positive and mutually beneficial parliamentary cooperation, as part of the strengthening of relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Under this agreement, both parties pledge to increase exchanges of visits between parliamentarians of the two countries, in order to enhance mutual understanding and facilitate discussions on issues of common interest.

In accordance with the said agreement, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly of Vietnam will establish a mechanism for regular exchange of information on the legislative activities of the two countries and capacity-building mechanisms in the areas of legislation, supervision, as well as administrative and financial management.