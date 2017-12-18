Zimbabwe: MDC-T Scoffs At Mnangagwa's Opposition Finished Boast

THE MDC-T has scoffed at president Emmerson Mnangagwa's condescending "no opposition to talk about" boast, reminding the Zanu PF leader that he lost parliamentary elections twice.

Addressing the closing session of the ruling party's special congress in the capital last week, Mnangagwa delegates that Zanu PF had been countrywide after the military coup which forced former leader Robert Mugabe to resign last month.

He told supporters that there was now virtually no opposition to talk about ahead of crunch elections due next year.

The boast was scoffed at by MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora who told NewZimbabwe.com that Zanu PF would never win an election under Mnangagwa's leadership.

"He (Mnangagwa) is a very condescending and arrogant man as shown by his slogan where he describes his opponents as dogs who bark," said Mwonzora.

"We must however, remind him that we beat him twice in a parliamentary election. We will definitely win next year's polls and Mnangagwa knows he is unelectable.

"Currently he is in some false glory caused by the coup they did on Mugabe."

Mnangagwa took over power after Mugabe who had run the country since independence in 1980 was forced to resign following a revolt by the military and his Zanu PF party.

The ruling party confirmed its new leader as candidate for next year's elections which Mnangagwa warned would be held sooner that "you think".

Meanwhile, Mwonzora also hit out at Chiefs' Council President Fortune Charumbira's for openly expressing his support for Zanu PF in his solidarity message at the ruling party's congress last week.

Chief Charumbira commended the army and the war veterans for the military coup which he described as historic.

"Thank you to our army and the war veterans. You did a great job for our party which had lost its direction.

"There is no Zanu PF without war vets, the army and the Chiefs. We will never leave politics if our party is being mismanaged," said Charumbira.

However, the MDC-T secretary blasted the head of the country's traditional leaders saying; "Chief Charumbira only a month ago was praising Mugabe and endorsing him and now he is more Emmerson than Emmerson himself.

"He is a psychopathic chief and we have no respect for him," said Mwonzora.

"For Chief Charumbira to speak on behalf of the war veterans and the army, I hope General Constantino Chiwenga will pay attention to the Constitution's Section 208. That section proscribes the involvement of the military in the electoral processes.

"Chapter 15 of the Constitution bars Charumbira to taking part in politics."