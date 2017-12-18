Zimbabwe: Army Commander Warns Prof Moyo

Photo: The Herald

Former minister Jonathan Moyo.

ZIMBABWE National Army commander, Lieutenant General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, has warned former Higher Education minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, against "bad mouthing" the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration.

Prof Moyo, along with close political allies and ex-cabinet colleagues Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, escaped into exile after last month's military coup which topped then president Robert Mugabe.

The trio were among the leaders of the G40 Zanu PF faction accused of trying to engineer former first lady Grace Mugabe succession as party leader, taking over from her 93-year-old husband.

Moyo, a strident Mnangagwa critic even before the coup, continued hitting blasting the new regime on social media, describing the post-Mugabe government as an illegitimate junta.

He however, curiously announced that the Twitter attacks would stop at the weekend.

And at a press conference Monday, Lt General Sibanda indicated that the military had been following his social media activity.

Said the General; "Your Defence and Security Services would like to remind all Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious objects and individuals to law enforcement agents.

"This is because some of the members of the G40 cabal that had surrounded the former Head of State are now bad-mouthing the country from foreign lands where their intentions to harm the peace and tranquillity that exist in our country have been pronounced.

"It is, therefore, the duty of every Zimbabwean to ensure that these malcontents and saboteurs and others of like mind are not allowed to succeed."

Below is Moyo's weekend Tweet indicating he was taking a Twitter hiatus.

I've major offline work to do away from online streets. Thanks for your prayers. Special thanks to President Mugabe & Amai Dr Mugabe for saving us when the Junta tried to kill us on 15 Nov. Kwaheri. I'll be back, not in three weeks & not to do a coup or any violence. Asante sana! pic.twitter.com/dUoqHlrtib

- Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 15, 2017