The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commanders said as the new government focuses on reviving the economy citizens must shed misbehaviour and indiscipline which characterised former president Robert Mugabe's rule.

New ZDF boss Philip Valerio Sibanda Monday said corruption must stop immediately warning that where it occurred swift justice must be served to show all and sundry that crime and "other acts of economic sabotage can only guarantee ruin to perpetrators".

"I would like to remind all Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects and individuals to law enforcement agents," he said.

"It is the duty of every Zimbabwean to ensure that these malcontents and saboteurs and others of like mind are not allowed to succeed," said Sibanda as he announced the end of Operation Restore Legacy at Tongogara Barracks in Harare handing over normal day to day policing to the Zimbabwe Republic Police on Monday.

Operation Restore Legacy (coup) was launched a month ago with the objective of removing "criminals surrounding" Mugabe. To date former finance minister Ignatius Chombo is the only notable high profile person who has been arrested and is facing corruption charges back dating two decades ago.

Others being investigated are former mines minister Walter Chidakwa and former foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi.

Also arrested last week was former permanent secretary in the Higher Education ministry Francis Gudyanga on allegations of corruption in 2013.

Sibanda said it is ZDF's belief that coordinated efforts to resuscitate the economy, coupled with the existence of peace and stability, will pay dividends in the near future.

"As Operation Restore Legacy comes to an end, it is our hope as your Defence and Security Services that our people will remain united and shun corruption, be law abiding and focus on working hard for the development of our country."