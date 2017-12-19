Nigeria: World Bank, IDB, Govt Fund N48.7 Billion Osun Water Project

A 60,000 cubic metre capacity water supply cum sanitation project was on Monday inaugurated in Ilesa, Osun State, with the support of the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The project, which will gulp N48.7 billion, will be built in 24 months and has a completion date of 2019.

The Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, at the ceremony, said the project is the largest single project in the whole of Western region.

Mr. Aregbesola also explained how he sought the assistance of Islamic Development Bank for the project way back in 2011, and expressed delight that the project had come to reality.

"I am happy this is happening today, because the state has been on it for a long time," he said.

"This journey started as far back as 2011 when I went to the Islamic Development Bank for financial assistance on the project and I am happy it is a reality today.

"I am proud to say that this water project is the largest singular project in the whole of western region, the project when fully completed would have gulped a total of N48.7 billion. When completed, it will be able to supply at least 60 million litres of water per day."

Mr. Aregbesola explained that all land owners whose lands were affected by the project had been compensated with N57 million. He called on the indigenes of Ilesa to show cooperation and hospitality to the contractors.

According to him, the reticulation of water alone, which is the final phase of the project, would cost about N15.3 billion.

"The distribution network after this installation will still cost about N15.3 billion, so I am calling on private investors to come forward and invest in the project for commercial purpose. I assure you that it will be a win-win situation for all parties involved."

Earlier, Senior Consultant to Osun Governor on Water Resources, Tawakalitu Williams, explained that the project was part of the move to actualise one of the key points of the administration's integral action plans which is the provision of healthy living.

She noted that the commencement of the project was a landmark achievement as successive governments had tried in the past to do it without success.

In a goodwill message, the Owa Obokun of Ijesha land, Adekunle Aromolaran, commended the administration of Mr. Aregbesola for bringing the project to the land even at a time of financial constraints.

"It is only a government that has genuine love for the people that will embark on this laudable project at this time. A lazy governor that has nothing to offer could easily hide under the guise of the financial hardship of the country and decide not to do anything in his final year in office.

"But Aregbesola is not doing that, instead he is continuously thinking of how to leave Osun better than the way he met it."