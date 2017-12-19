18 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian Workers Poorly Paid - Osinbajo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
By Isiaka Wakili

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that Nigerian workers are poorly paid.

He said public sector earnings must be scrutinised with a view to determining the right wages for workers.

Osinbajo said this at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday while declaring open, the State House Press Corps end of the year seminar titled "Journalists and Retirement Plan".

"Generally speaking people are poorly paid, so there is need to look at why people are poorly paid. Public sector earning must be looked at and determined what should be paid and what is right for people to earn," he said.

The vice president said all employers must be compelled to key into the contributory pension scheme.

