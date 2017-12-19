Nigeria: Police Charge Musician Burna Boy to Court Over Robbery

Lagos — Nigerian hip-hop musician, Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy was on Monday charged before an lkeja Magistrate's Court over his alleged role in the robbery of his fellow musician, Abiye David Jombo aka Mr 2Kay.

Mr 2Kay was robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 22, during the "Buckwyld N Breathless" concert where he also performed.

However, when the Lagos state police invited Burna Boy in connection to the armed robbery, the musician didn't honour the invitation for two months.

He was subsequently arrested and detained after he turned himself in.

During the proceedings, Burna Boy who was dressed in T-shirt and blue Jeans trousers pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of 'accessory after the fact' and 'conspiracy.'

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector N. Peter, Burna Boy did not disclose to security operatives what he knew about the armed robbery which took place on the 22nd of October.

The Counsel to Burna Boy, Bright Idahosa, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, a move which was not opposed by the police prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Eko Hotel and Suites and Mr 2Kay's record label Grafton Entertainment opposed the bail application while insisting that Burna Boy is a key witness in a sister case where the main suspects in the armed robbery case against Mr 2Kay are still standing trial.

Counsel to Eko Hotel and Suites, Tayo Reju, pointed out that if Burna Boy is granted bail, it would jeopardize the sister case at a Lagos State Magistrate Court.

After listening to both parties, the presiding Magistrate, Mrs. B. O. Osunsanmi, granted Burna Boy bail of N100, 000 with two responsible sureties, while the matter was adjourned till December 29 for trial to commence.

There was however a mild drama at the court as Burna Boy was shielded by security operatives who prevented reporters from taking his pictures.

He was whisked away in an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state command, Edgal Imohimi, the suspects were paid to N50,000 before the attack on Mr. 2Kay and another N50,000 was paid directly by Burna boy after the job was done.

Mr 2Kay was robbed of his Audemars Piguet, an automatic gold wristwatch valued at $25,000; gold jewellery valued at N1.5m; an iPhone 7 valued at N380,000, a Samsung Galaxy S7 valued at N240,000, Samsung Galaxy S5 worth N110,000; Adidas shoes valued at N75,000; three bottles of perfume worth N180,000, and a cash sum of N45,000.

Joel Kantiock, Burna Boy's road manager, was paraded among the robbery suspects alongside Balogun Ademola, Obinna Igwe, and Tunmise Omotore who were subsequently arraigned in court.