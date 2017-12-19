Nigeria: Airports On Red Alert Over Christmas

Lagos — The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has beefed up security at the nation's airports ahead of the yuletide festivities.

It assured air travelers and other airport users that the 22 airports under its control across the country are fully prepared for the usual surge in passenger traffic expected during the season.

Similarly, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) assured airlines and stakeholders on the provision of seamless and uninterrupted air navigation services throughout the festive season.

Spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu disclosed that security has been raised further at major international gateways in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano, to ensure that passengers and airport users make use of airport facilities without any security threat.

She said, "At our premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, a multi-storey car park was recently commissioned to ease ground facilitation; the VIP lounge has also been renovated to enhance passenger comfort the carousels are working optimally, amidst other facilities upgrade currently on going".

It was learnt that security men at the Lagos airport have been put on red alert following recent report of theft on a private jet last week.

Spokesman of the Airport Command of the police, DSP Joseph Alabi said, "Right now, everywhere is calm. Our men are presently on red alert and we have increased patrol within the vicinity to ensure adequate security of passengers and facilities".

Meanwhile, FAAN appealed to passengers to get to the airports early to conclude all check-in procedures in good time to avoid missing their flights especially following the ongoing rehabilitation of the airport road by the Lagos State Government.

On his part, Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said in a statement that air traffic controllers and other critical staff have been deployed to busy airports to ensure that there is no fatigue arising from pressure of work.

He said all the country's navigational facilities are working at optimal levels, with precision approach landing aids at the five international airports where traffic is high also in top form.

Akinkuotu noted that the agency recognizes that apart from the adverse weather associated with this time of the year, there is also a huge demand for air traffic services and has taken steps to strengthen its technical and operational capacity.