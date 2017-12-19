Nigeria: New Party Blames Politicians for Nigeria's Failure

"Our experience from 1999 to date has shown that we have failed. This experience has exposed Nigerian politicians as incapable of providing good governance," the National Chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Senator Saidu Dansandau has said.

Senator Dansandau said this in Abuja while unveiling the agenda of the newly registered political party at its national secretariat.

He said that the socio-economic and political crisis bedeviling the country, including the Boko Haram issue, cattle rustling, and clamour for restructuring among others were manifestations of bad governance.

He said that with the provision of good governance, the socio- economic and political challenges facing the country would fizzle out.

Senator Dansandau promised that the new party would not only provide politics of ideologies but also change the approach, style and leadership recruitment process in Nigerian politics.

"If good governance is to be entrenched in Nigeria, traditional rulers, religious leaders, professional and trade union groups, shall be involved in perfecting the vision of the party, leadership recruitment and in governance while in power," he also said.

The NRM national chairman said any government formed by his party shall be anchored on justice and fair play, stressing that injustice, nepotism and discrimination will not be tolerated.

While fielding questions from journalists during its maiden press conference, Senator Dansandau said the NRM saw no difference in the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"For us at NRM, we see no difference between the PDP and the APC in term of corruption allegation, in term of implementation of budget, in term of prudent management of the nation's resources for the common good of the Nigerian people. We have not seen any difference between the APC and the PDP," he said.