19 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Grace 'Will Get Her Just Deserts' - Mugabe Priest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

A Roman Catholic priest who brokered Robert Mugabe's resignation last month says the former president's wife will face justice in the future.

In an interview with America magazine, a Catholic journal, Father Fidelis Mukonori said justice would likely be served on Grace Mugabe after Mugabe dies.

"I'm sure that people would do justice to her," was the priest's brief response in an interview with the magazine when asked what would happen to the former first lady after her husband dies.

Deeply unpopular Grace was aligned to a faction of young ambitious officials vying to take over control of Zanu-PF after Mugabe. She got Emmerson Mnangagwa sacked as vice president last month. The move triggered a backlash from the military, who seized control of the party and forced Mugabe to resign.

Although Grace Mugabe appears to have received immunity under a deal brokered partly by Mukonori last month, the same can't be said for her main political allies. Most have been arrested and charged with criminal offences, or have fled the country.

Grace Mugabe is understood to have left Zimbabwe last week in the company of her husband and other family members for their annual family holiday in Singapore. It is not clear when they will return to Zimbabwe.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Condemns 'Unjustified' Price Hikes

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has condemned unjustified price hikes by some business dealers, saying such actions cannot… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.