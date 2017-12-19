Commander Defence Forces, General Constantino Chiwenga and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri have retired from the security forces.

In a statement released to the media on Monday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet announced that Lieutenant General Phillip Valerio Sibanda has been promoted to the rank of a full General and assumes the post of Chiwenga's position.

"Lieutenant General Phillip Valerio Sibanda has been promoted to the rank of a full General and assumes the post of Commander Defence Forces (CDF). Before this latest promotion and appointment, he was Commander, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

"Commander General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga has retired pending redeployment.

"Commissioner General of Police, Dr Augustine Chihuri started his leave on December 15, 2017, pending his retirement from the Service.

"Deputy Commissioner General Cde Godwin Matanga has been appointed Acting Commissioner General of Zimbabwe Republic Police," reads the statement.

Air Marshal, Perrence Shiri has been promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal on retirement. Major General Sibusiso B Moyo was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General on retirement, while Major General Engelbert Rugeje has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General on retirement. Dr Sibanda said the three remained part of the National Reserve Force.

Air Vice Marshal Elson Moyo has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal and assumes the post of Commander, Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ). Before this latest promotion and appointment, Air Vice Marshal Moyo was Chief of Staff, Joint Operations and Plans at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces headquarters.

Ambassador Major General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, and assumes the post of Commander Zimbabwe National Army, taking over from Gen Sibanda.