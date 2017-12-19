Morocco: Sahrawi Delegation Takes Part in Zanu-PF Extraordinary Congress

Harare (Zimbabwe) — A delegation of the Saharawi Republic took part Friday in the Extraordinary Congress of the Party of the African National Union of Zimbabwe (Patriotic Front - ZANU-PF), held in Harare .

The delegation is composed of Mohamed Beissat, member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, special envoy of the President of the Republic, accompanied by Hamdi Ahmed Sayed, charge d'affaires at SADR Embassy in Zimbabwe.

Mr. Beissat hailed the relations of friendship and solidarity between the Polisario Front and the ZANU-PF Party, presenting the thanks and gratitude on behalf of the Polisario Front and the Saharawi people to the sister Republic of Zimbabwe and the ZANU party for their unconditional solidarity with the Saharawi people in their just struggle for freedom and independence, stressing that "Zimbabwe will always be at the forefront of nations defending the dignity and freedom of peoples."

The Sahrawi official called on international organizations and political forces to "act urgently", to bring Morocco to respect international law and allow the Saharawi people to exercise their right to self-determination and independence.

Most of the members of the ZANU party took part in this Congress, as well as delegations from various parts of the world, including the China, South Africa, Algeria, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Cuba, Zambia and Palestine. (SPS)