18 December 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Morocco: Sahrawi Delegation Takes Part in Zanu-PF Extraordinary Congress

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare (Zimbabwe) — A delegation of the Saharawi Republic took part Friday in the Extraordinary Congress of the Party of the African National Union of Zimbabwe (Patriotic Front - ZANU-PF), held in Harare .

The delegation is composed of Mohamed Beissat, member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, special envoy of the President of the Republic, accompanied by Hamdi Ahmed Sayed, charge d'affaires at SADR Embassy in Zimbabwe.

Mr. Beissat hailed the relations of friendship and solidarity between the Polisario Front and the ZANU-PF Party, presenting the thanks and gratitude on behalf of the Polisario Front and the Saharawi people to the sister Republic of Zimbabwe and the ZANU party for their unconditional solidarity with the Saharawi people in their just struggle for freedom and independence, stressing that "Zimbabwe will always be at the forefront of nations defending the dignity and freedom of peoples."

The Sahrawi official called on international organizations and political forces to "act urgently", to bring Morocco to respect international law and allow the Saharawi people to exercise their right to self-determination and independence.

Most of the members of the ZANU party took part in this Congress, as well as delegations from various parts of the world, including the China, South Africa, Algeria, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Cuba, Zambia and Palestine. (SPS)

Morocco

Bid for Ecowas Membership - Morocco's Fate Hangs in the Balance

Morocco's bid to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) hung in the balance last weekend as the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.