Liberia: LP, CDC Partisans Clash

Some partisans of oppositions Liberty Party (LP) of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine and Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of Sen. George Manneh Weah clashed Friday morning, 15 December at the headquarters of LP.

The clash ensued when officials of the two parties agreed to start an endorsement program at LP's headquarters in Congo Town, suburb of Monrovia and later march to the CDC headquarters which is also in Congo Town as a public show of solidarity.

But the endorsement activities were opposed by some LP partisans and did not materialize as planned due to argument from some party stewards that their Standard Bearer and founder Cllr. Brumskine was out of the country and had not inform them about the endorsement.

The opposing partisans prevented the float of the CDC that was carrying the musical set and other partisans for celebration. LP partisans closed the gates to their party headquarters when CDCians on board a float attempted entering the LP compound as it was planned to march with the willing LP members that were available for the endorsement.

The prevention of CDCians from entering LP compound resulted into stones and bottles war between members of the two opposition parties in Congo Town. They threw stones and bottles at each other until the officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) intervened.

The aggrieved LP partisans that are opposed to the endorsement of CDC say the planned endorsement wasn't sanctioned by the party's political leader Cllr. Brumskine who is said to be out of the country.

In an interview, LP Vice Chairman for Political Affairs Mr. Darius Dillon says the party has not reached a decision on endorsement and he and other aggrieved partisans are awaiting the arrival of Cllr. Brumskine.

"Liberty Party is not a military institution; people have their individual rights to move freely if any executive member of the party, who decides individually to pledge support somewhere, it is their right," Mr. Dillon says.

Mr. Dillion insists that what he speaks of is that Liberty Party as an institution, has made no clear determination as to whom to endorse in the run-off. "We are deriving at a decision that will be announced upon his arrival, and one thing I can say we will not be neutral," Dillon clarifies.

In response to whether the LP is upholding its commitment to the Ganta Declaration, he says "the people abandon the Ganta Declaration long time ago." Endorsing Sen. Weah and the CDC, LP vice standard bearer Harrison Karnwea and Party Chairman Benjamin Sanvee say they endorse Mr. Weah's presidential bid because they believe in the physical votes, claiming that the people have spoken and therefore they should listen.

"We want you to be graceful, humble and accept victory with magnanimity and to know that you are not better than others who ran but you happen to be their choice," the two LP officials say. They also cautioned the CDC political leader of fulfilling the hopes and ambitions of the people who he claimed are in desperation.

