Liberty Party political leader Cllr. Charles Walker Brumnskine is lamenting over decision by some LP executives, including Vice Standard Bearer Harrison Karnwea, national Chairman Benjiman Sanvee, and Campaign CEO Musa Hassan Bility, among others to use the party's T-shirts and emblem to endorse the candidacy of Coalition for Democratic Change Standard Bearer George Weah.

Speaking at the LP headquarters over the weekend following his return to the country, Cllr. Brumskine says the decision by the three LP executives did not meet the approval of the entire national executive committee of the party and Liberty Party partisans in general.

The three LP executives declared their support for Senator Weah with Liberty Party's T-shirts and emblems along with Weah's photograph printed and put in the streets, while Brumskine was out of Liberia.

However, Cllr. Brumskine notes that officials involved and other LP partisans have right to endorse candidate of their choice for the runoff presidential election, adding that they are still members of the party.

He calls on LP partisans everywhere to embrace the three officials whenever they return home. Cllr. Brumskine notes that since Liberty Party lost the October 10, 2017 polls, partisans have the right to support any of the two candidates going for the runoff or better still, to remain with the LP and keep silent.

Cllr. Brumskine himself has not made an official declaration of support for either CDC's George Weah or Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the governing Unity Party.

He says the Liberty Party is a peaceful political institution and it would not seek change for change sake, but for the interest of Liberia. Political observers say Cllr. Brumskine has no choice, but to play safe in the eyes of the public, having enjoyed support of the governing Unity Party and other parties in its recent case against the National Elections Commission.

The LP filed a complaint of fraud and irregularities from the October 10 polls, calling for a re-run of the entire polls, but lost the case.