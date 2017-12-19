Zimbabwe: Zim Women, It's Time to Rise - Mashusha

Famous theatre actress and founder of all-female dance troupe, Mambokadzi, Enisia Mashusha's latest production titled Zimbabwe is Burning calls for the empowerment of women to take leading roles instead of being reduced to mere supporters of men in society.

The production also places demands for society to stop downgrading women, but instead regard them as key players in the country's development.

Speaking to The Standard Style from her United Kingdom base where she is currently on tour, Mashusha said while the play depicts the suffering of women, it also encourages them to stand up for their rights and take leading roles in society.

"Zimbabwean women have suffered enough and it is high time for them to bring change. Women are not just there to howl for men when they are vying for top posts in government, who after winning begin to abuse them, rendering their votes useless," she said.

"What is worrisome is that some cases of girls and women abuse are ignored and surprisingly, to some extent the victims are even blamed and labelled as loose and the government tends to turn a blind eye on such cases as culprits are left to roam freely."

The actress said government must help eradicate abuse of both girls and women who have always been victims of terrible sexual abuse by men who seek to satisfy their lustful desires.

"Some perpetrators are protected because of their influential positions and status that even if some cases are reported, they are being swept under the carpet and the government must intervene to save the girl child," she said.

The voices in the play call for government to support and empower women in different spheres.

"For how long should a Zimbabwean woman suffer? For how long shall a Zimbabwean woman feed on her tears? Now is the time for a Zimbabwean woman to stand on her feet, now is the rightful time for a Zimbabwean woman to speak.Viva Zimbabwean woman viva," says one of characters in the play.

"We eat in pain, we sleep in tears. You rape, kill, rob, torture and estrange a Zimbabwean woman. Enough is enough, this is the time for a Zimbabwean woman to stand up."