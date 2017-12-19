Western Sahara: Zimbabwean President Reiterates Unwavering Support to Saharawi People's Right to Independence

Harare — Zimbabwean President ,Emmerson Mnangagwa, reiterated his country's unwavering support and solidarity with the struggle and right of the Saharawi people to independence, emphasizing the promotion and consolidation of relations between Zimbabwe and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

On Wednesday, welcoming the special envoy of Saharawi President Brahim Ghali, member of the Polisario Front National Secretariat, Mohammed Yeslem Baysat, President Mnangagwa affirmed that Zimbabwe and SADR maintain excellent long-standing relations.

Recently, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi reiterated Harare's commitment to the Saharawi cause, in a letter to his counterpart, Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, in response to the latter's message of congratulations on the occasion of the appointment of Mzembi as Minister of Foreign Affairs of his country.

"I reassure you of the unwavering support and commitment of my country for the Saharawi cause," wrote the Zimbabwean Minister, stressing that "Zimbabwe will continue to demand Morocco to respect Security Council resolutions concerning the holding of a referendum, which will allow the self-determination of the Saharawi people ".

The minister reiterated the availability of his department to work closely with his Sahrawi counterpart in the African Union and various international fora. (SPS)

