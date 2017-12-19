15 December 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Zimbabwean President Reiterates Unwavering Support to Saharawi People's Right to Independence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — Zimbabwean President ,Emmerson Mnangagwa, reiterated his country's unwavering support and solidarity with the struggle and right of the Saharawi people to independence, emphasizing the promotion and consolidation of relations between Zimbabwe and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

On Wednesday, welcoming the special envoy of Saharawi President Brahim Ghali, member of the Polisario Front National Secretariat, Mohammed Yeslem Baysat, President Mnangagwa affirmed that Zimbabwe and SADR maintain excellent long-standing relations.

Recently, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi reiterated Harare's commitment to the Saharawi cause, in a letter to his counterpart, Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, in response to the latter's message of congratulations on the occasion of the appointment of Mzembi as Minister of Foreign Affairs of his country.

"I reassure you of the unwavering support and commitment of my country for the Saharawi cause," wrote the Zimbabwean Minister, stressing that "Zimbabwe will continue to demand Morocco to respect Security Council resolutions concerning the holding of a referendum, which will allow the self-determination of the Saharawi people ".

The minister reiterated the availability of his department to work closely with his Sahrawi counterpart in the African Union and various international fora. (SPS)

062/SPS/TRA

Western Sahara

Sahrawi Delegation Takes Part in Zanu-PF Extraordinary Congress

A delegation of the Saharawi Republic took part Friday in the Extraordinary Congress of the Party of the African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.