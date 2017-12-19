Zimbabwe: Unicef Red Flag Over Zim's Poorly Funded Health Sector

A top United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) official has lamented the Zimbabwe government's half-hearted approach to health care as shown by the country's budget allocations which favour security ministries as opposed to health.

Nejmudin Bilal, Unicef's Chief of Health and Nutrition in Zimbabwe, was speaking to health professionals and civil society leaders during a review of health potion of the 2018 budget by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa recently.

In his presentation at SAPES Trust Thursday, Bilal said recurrently small budget allocations towards health were unhelpful as nearly 82% of the national health purse was being gobbled by wages and capital costs.

This left only 18% to be shared by a poor 14 million population through an inefficient health delivery service.

In the 2018 budget statement, Finance Minister allocated $408 million or 7,1% of the total $5,1 billion budget towards health.

"When you compare it with the Abuja target of allocating 15 % of the government to the health sector... Zimbabwe is nowhere close to that.

"What you see is that 73 % of that 408 million is employment cost and then capital cost is 9% and recurrent cost is 18%," Bilal said, adding that a lot of ailment related deaths experienced in Zimbabwe were avoidable if government had the means to handle the complaints even at primary health care level.

Top publisher and political analyst, Ibbo Mandaza said a budget skewed towards security had nothing to do with securing the country from possible foreign invasion but was all to do with containing a restive population by a paranoid government.

"Health is only 7 % of the budget when defence and security related ministries including the President's Office is 27 % plus and for a country which is not at war, that is a high level of expenditure and this has been so for the last 20 years and that needs to change," he said.

Women's Action Group executive director Edinah Masiyiwa, who was co-panelist during the discussion, said because of a poorly funded but expensive health delivery system, most Zimbabweans would not fit into the common definition of a healthy person.

"When you go back to the definition of health where we are saying it is a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease and insanity, I would say most Zimbabweans are sick.

"They cannot afford the bare minimum. We are living below the poverty datum line. So we are all not healthy as Zimbabweans," she said.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association president Edgar Munatsi also said the marginal budget allocation increase from this year's $282 million to $408 million next year was not helped by that a lot of the promised funding is hardly disbursed to its intended sectors by government.

"In view of the marginal increment," he said, "we have seen that a lot of the money was not being disbursed leading to health institutions transferring the costs to patients."

Because of that, Munatsi said, central hospitals are often overwhelmed as they try to cater for people who would have been referred from poorly equipped rural hospitals.

"We were hoping that the government was going to at least show commitment in terms of addressing the plight of the rural community because most of these people that are coming to central hospitals should be managed ideally at a primary care level but our primary care institutions are basically non-functional because of lack of disbursements and nominal budget allocations towards health," he said.

Zimbabwean authorities have attributed failure to meet budget allocation promises to the country's failure to collect enough through taxes in a shrinking economy that has seen the flight of capital into an unregulated but thriving informal sector.