18 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Warriors, Chipolopolo Tie Off As Venue Booked for Wedding

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: VOA
Zimbabwe National Stadium (file photo)

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has called off an international match featuring the Warriors against neighbours Zambia and a legends match that was set to feature local legends against their South African counterparts.

Dubbed the Christmas Challenge Cup, the tie was slated for the National Sports Stadium on December 23 with the newly appointed Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa having already announced the squad for the match.

The legends game was meant to be the main curtain raiser with Rahman Gumbo, David Mandigora and Bekithemba Ndlovu appointed as the coaches.

A statement said, "ZIFA regrets to inform all football stakeholders that the proposed Christmas Challenge cup between the senior teams of Zimbabwe and Zambia has been cancelled due to the non-availability of the National Sports Stadium on 23 December".

"The match between the legends of South African football and their counterparts from Zimbabwe which was supposed to serve as pre-match entertainment has also been called-off.

"The association was advised that the facility is booked for a wedding on the same date, therefore, the friendly match cannot go ahead," read a statement from ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

Earlier on, Gwesela had announced that the football mother body wanted to make the challenge cup an annual event in the country's football calendar.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Condemns 'Unjustified' Price Hikes

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has condemned unjustified price hikes by some business dealers, saying such actions cannot… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.