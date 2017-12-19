Tanzania: Miner to Raise Funds for Graphite Project

Australia Stock Exchange listed Volt Resources Limited, plans to issue $40 million corporate bond instrument at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange in Tanzania.

According to a company statement, the planned debt instrument will be used infunding development of the Bunyu graphite project in southern Tanzania.

In that regard, the company says it engaged Exotix Capital to undertake a Tanzanian Bond issue on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) to raise the required funds for the development of Stage-1 of the Bunyu project. Trevor Matthews, Volt's chief executive, said "we are buoyed by the level of support received from the Exotix bond roadshow.

"The appetite for investing in local resources projects in this market is evident, and the increased sizing of the bond issue provides us with added financial flexibility as Bunyu is developed over the next 12 months."

The funding arrangement will allow net project development and working capital of circa $31 million.

He commented: "we are very grateful for those who took the time to meet with the company this week - including Ms Angellah Kairuki, who affirmed her commitment to foreign investment following her recent appointment as Tanzania's minister for Minerals." It is estimated that the facility interest and bond maturity payments can be serviced by the projected project cash flows.

"The $40 million debt sizing allows meaningful participation from Tanzanian and Ugandan pension funds, combined with other investment groups seeking income investments," says the company's project statement.

The Bunyu graphite project is the largest resource deposit in Tanzania, with 461 million tonnes at 4.9 per cent TGC (total graphitic content).

"A key takeaway from the meetings completed (on December 4 this year) is that the positive benefits of the project are well understood by many within the Tanzanian government and the local community," he said.

The company has agreed to provide skills and safety training for local people to participate in the project's development, and provide opportunities for local and regional businesses.

Bullish outlook for graphite market

Growing demand and tightening supply in the world's graphite market has triggered price hikes, with the commodity commanding prices not seen for two years, according to the company. Driving this growth is demand for flake graphite in battery anode, as well as building material applications, combined with supply shortages as a result of China closing its graphite mines due to environmental issues.