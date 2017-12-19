Nigeria Must Tap Under Ocean Resources - Peterside

Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said that for Nigeria to harness the opportunities from the Blue Economy, it must tap the resources hidden under the sea.

He noted that to achieve this, there was need for a proper framework and structure which will enhance the coordination of the sector.

Peterside, at a lecture at the Management of the Nigerian Shippers' Council, NSC, in Lagos, said that in realising a desirable blue sea economy framework, participatory engagement and agenda setting, participatory policy design and implementation and multi-sector partnership were key areas that must be considered.

According to him: "The Blue Economy which stands on three pillars namely, Environmental Sustainability, Economic Sustainability and Social Sustainability, has a lot of benefits to the growth and development of the sector in Africa, to make it compete favourably with its counterparts in other continents."

He also highlighted fair multilateral and bilateral agreements, improved well-being, inclusive job creation, eco-tourism, debt swaps and green ports among others, as the tools that abound in the blue economy sector in Africa.