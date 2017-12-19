19 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria Must Tap Under Ocean Resources - Peterside

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gbenga Oke

Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said that for Nigeria to harness the opportunities from the Blue Economy, it must tap the resources hidden under the sea.

He noted that to achieve this, there was need for a proper framework and structure which will enhance the coordination of the sector.

Peterside, at a lecture at the Management of the Nigerian Shippers' Council, NSC, in Lagos, said that in realising a desirable blue sea economy framework, participatory engagement and agenda setting, participatory policy design and implementation and multi-sector partnership were key areas that must be considered.

According to him: "The Blue Economy which stands on three pillars namely, Environmental Sustainability, Economic Sustainability and Social Sustainability, has a lot of benefits to the growth and development of the sector in Africa, to make it compete favourably with its counterparts in other continents."

He also highlighted fair multilateral and bilateral agreements, improved well-being, inclusive job creation, eco-tourism, debt swaps and green ports among others, as the tools that abound in the blue economy sector in Africa.

Nigeria

Petroleum Staff Association Suspends Strike

Reprieve came the way of Nigerians who have been groaning over the biting fuel scarcity across the country, as Oil… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.