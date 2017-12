Photo: Daily News

President John Magufuli at the the ruling party's 9th General Congress in Dodoma.

Dr John Magufuli has been elected as CCM chairman after scooping all 1 826 votes cast in Dodoma today, Monday.

Meanwhile Dr Mohamed Shein and Philip Mangula have been elected by NEC as party's Vice Chairmen for Isles and Mainland after getting 1826 votes each.

The elected top CCM brass will lead the ruling party untill 2022.