19 December 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Malawi: Fall Armyworms Hit Malawi, President Appeals for Help

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lameck Masina

In Malawi, President Peter Mutharika has declared 20 of the country’s 28 districts disaster areas following an invasion by fall armyworms. The pests have destroyed the crops of nearly 140,000 farming families since the start of November.

The government is seeking international help to contain the outbreak, which President Mutharika says is a major threat to Malawi's food security.

“What comes to mind very quickly, are the chemicals that are required to help farmers protect their fields from the worms. For you to procure the chemicals, you need the finances,” said Mgeme Kalirani, the spokesperson for President Mutharika.

In a statement released Sunday, Kalirani said the government has just procured about 56,000 liters of pesticide, just one-seventh of the amount needed.

He said despite the shortage, the government is already distributing pesticides such as Cypermethrin to farmers in some affected areas.

“But looking at the extent of the damage that has been caused, government has thought it wise to invite other stakeholders to come and help, because the thinking is that by itself it cannot be able to contain the situation,” said Kalirani.

The fall armyworms are believed to have been transported from their usual habitat in the U.S. state of Florida or the Caribbean.

A USAID expert said recently that the caterpillars have spread to 21 African countries and threaten the continent's main food staple, maize.

Fall armyworms also hit Zimbabwe and Zambia early this year. In Zambia, the worms destroyed over 124,000 hectares of maize in seven of the country's eight corn-growing provinces.

This forced the government to start using military planes to spray pesticides to highly affected areas; however, agriculture experts warn the worms have become resistant to Cypermethrin.

Researchers in Malawi are experimenting with other pesticides.

Scientists at the Bvumbwe Agriculture Research Station say that so far, about five pesticides have been found to be effective. These include Belt 480 SC, Chlorpyrifos 480 SC and Steward.

“They are eliminating. Like in the plots where we have applied these pesticides, we have found that there are no fall army worms. So, it means they are working against this pest,” said Donald Kachigamba, an entomologist working on the project.

In the meantime, Ministry of Agriculture officials are asking farmers to inform them if they notice strange worms in their crop fields.

Malawi

Mzuzu Girls and Women Hone Entrepreneurship Skills

Purple Innovation for Women and Girls has trained Mzuzu based girls and women in entrepreneurship for them to venture… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.