18 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 25 Firms Ready to Start Industries in Tanzania, Says Majaliwa

By Mosenda Jacob

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Monday, December 18, that at least 25 companies had confirmed their readiness to start industries in support of the government's industrial revolution.

"So far, 25 companies have confirmed their willingness to invest in our country in support of the vision of turning Tanzania into an industrialised nation," Mr Majaliwa said as he presented a report on how the government was implementing the ruling party's 2015 election manifesto during the CCM's 9th national executive council congress in Dodoma.

He noted that the government would continuing creating a conducive environment for both local and international investors, who wanted to engage in industrialisation to do so as it was the current government's main agenda.

"We continue creating a better environment for more investors from within and outside the country to join and support our industrial agenda," he noted.

Meanwhile, the PM said the government would continue supporting the tourism sector, which according to him, had done well recently, something that had led to an increase in the number of tourists in the country and attract more investors.

