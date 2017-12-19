Tanzania: Kinana to Remain CCM Secretary-General

Photo: Daily News

President John Magufuli at the the ruling party's 9th General Congress in Dodoma.

CCM secretary-general Abdurrahman Kinana has agreed to a request by the party's national chairman John Magufuli to retain his position in the party.

This means that Mr Kinana, who became the ruling party's secretary-general since 2012, will remain in the position for some more months.

Speaking at the ruling party's national executive council congress in Dodoma on Monday, December 18, Dr Magufuli said he was satisfied with the way Mr Kinana was managing party issues and activities, calling him an 'asset'. He thus asked him to continue working with him.

"I appreciate the good work you're doing and I believe you will continue with that pace... I hope you will continue helping me to advance the party," he noted.

For his party, Mr Kinana said he was grateful to the CCM national chairman for the trust and faith he showed to him and promised to work even harder.

"Your wish is a command. So, I will use this opportunity to ensure the party does not stray and we continue striving for our goals," said Mr Kinana.

He added that democracy within the party was what helped CCM members to win in elections in various parts of the country and that any member could vie for any position and had a right to give their opinions.

"The party is built on the principles of democracy as well as freedom of speech," he said, calling on party members to be ethical, respect one another and be responsible.