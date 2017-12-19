Tanzania: JPM Wants CCM Leaders to Increase New Members, Create Sources of Income

CCM national chairman John Magufuli has directed new ruling party leaders to focus on increasing new members, creating new sources of income, connecting the government and citizens and behaving with integrity.

Speaking during the party's ninth general meeting in Dodoma, Dr Magufuli, who is also the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, said the party needed more new members and followers to win in the General Election 2020.

"The fate of the party to survive is in your hands. You have to come up with new ways of increasing more members and followers, who will vote for us in the coming General Election," he said.

On the other hand, he told the leaders to create new sources of income so that the party could stop depending on aid and grants, when implementing its activities.

According to him, in the past three years, aid and grants dominated the total party income.

He said, for instance, in 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17, about Sh21.95 billion, Sh56.82 and 27.56 billion out of the total income of Sh29.35 billion, Sh73.19 billion and Sh40.01 respectively, were generated from aid and grants.

"The trend indicates that we are still depending on the aid and grands from the government and few organisations and rich people," he said.

"I, therefore, want you to ensure that all members pay tax and open businesses and industries to generate more income," he said insisting that it was important for the party to on its own funds.

He also directed them to manage existing income sources, while planning for establishing new ones.

He further added that, he would wonder if the party did not establish its own industries, while its government was preaching the idea.