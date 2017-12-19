Zanzibar Second Vice President Seif Ali Iddi on Monday, December 18, hailed President John Magufuli for fighting against corruption and instilling good governance in civil servants, which has resulted in the improvement of the country's economic development.

He said this in Dodoma at the 9th Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) congress during which highlighted Zanzibar's achievements since the October 2015 General Election.

According to him, both President Magufuli and Zanzibar President Shein Mohamed have been able to attain progress in a number of development projects, in social and political issues and democracy.

"We have witnessed great strides through our political manifesto as implemented by Mainland Tanzania and Isles Presidents," he stressed.

Highlighting Zanzibar's achievements, he said the economic situation had improved following the country's political stability.

"We have also improved revenue collection after plugging loopholes that had led to the mismanagement of government resources and corruption," he said.

He added that the country had also improved the working conditions of workers and of the investment environment that had attracted more local and foreign investments.

He further noted that the government had improved roads, ports and airports, including Aman Abeid Karume Airport.

"The government has also improved the health sector, including Mnazi Mmoja Hospital, which is being upgraded to be a referral hospital, while the education sector had also seen improvements in more school buildings and in the distribution of learning and teaching materials.

He noted that water and electricity had also improved as well as the fisheries and agricultural sectors and the government was looking for investors to help boost them.

According to him, the Zanzibar government is conducting oil and gas surveys on both off and on shores.

In another development, he said the hospitality industry had also improved and this led to the growth of the tourism sector.