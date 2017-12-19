Tanzania: Six Parties to Boycott By-Elections

Dar es Salaam — It is now official that six parties will not participate in next month's by-elections after the National Electoral Commission (NEC) refused to meet them and discuss solutions to irregularities observed during the November civic by-elections.

The parties were to field their candidates to vie for elective posts in three constituencies and civic polls in six wards.

Five parties forming the opposition coalition Ukawa had earlier written to NEC seeking solution to a number of irregularities recorded last month when the ruling CCM claimed a landslide victory.

The parties are Chadema, NCCR-Mageuzi, Civic United Front (CUF), National League for Democracy (NLD) and Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma).

Even as the dust has yet to settle, another opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, has jumped into the fray, announcing yesterday that the country's farcical democratic space, limited time for mobilising funds and the need to concentrate on the January parliamentary sessions have forced them to withdraw from the by-elections.

Speaking to The Citizen, Chadema secretary-general Vincent Mashinji said since NEC has downplayed their requests, Ukawa members will not take part in the by-elections.

"NEC hasn't responded to our letter rather they have invited us to attend a meeting to discuss preparations of the by-elections. It seems that the commission is proceeding with the by-elections schedule, but they should know that we aren't going to participate under the current conditions," he said.

Announcing the ACT Wazalendo's decision, party leader Mr Zitto Kabwe said the state has failed to respect principles of democracy as witnessed during the by-election in 43 wards in November.

"Party members and supporters were harassed, arrested and attacked during the November by-elections. Our major plan is to focus on scrutiny and mobilization of the public against the Political Parties Act and the pension laws to be tabled in the January Parliament for amendments," he said. In response, NEC director Ramadhani Kailima said election laws did not allow suspension of elections or convening a meeting to discuss irregularities.

"Complaints recorded during elections are dealt in accordance with formulated legal systems, which all political parties are advised to follow," he said in a video posted on YouTube.

Earlier, Dr Mashinji defended their decision, saying it was building the foundation of electoral reforms in the country.