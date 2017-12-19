Somalia: Govt Bans Secret Meetings in Mogadishu

The Federal Government of Somalia has released a new order banning the secret meetings in Somalia, hours after the security forces detained a prominent politician Abdirahman Abdishakur.

Speaking at a press conference held in Mogadishu, the internal security minister, Mohamed Abukar Islow has announced that the government prohibited meetings without his consent.

The announcement comes as the government is trying to silence politicians and lawmakers who are accused of metabolizing anti-government moments in Mogadishu.

On Sunday, Somalia's attorney General Ahmed Ali Dahir has blamed two MPs for treason and requested the Federal Parliament to strip their impunity for prosecution.