Somalia: Car Explosion in Mogadishu

Residents in Darkenley district in Mogadishu reported that there was a car explosion in the area. A witness in the area told Radio Dalsan that an improvised explosive devise implanted on a vehicle owned by a police officer has exploded immediately after the officer parked the car somewhere and luckily he survived unhurt.

"We were in the area when we heard an explosion. When we arrived at the location we found this wrecked car. The driver left the car before the explosion and there is no casualty. The situation is now calm", said the witness.

Other reports reaching Dalsan say that the officer left the car under the care of a car wash attendant whom he told to wash the car for him but shortly after the explosion took place and there no casualties.

Government security agencies reached the area but no incident of arrest reported.