South Africa: Kidnapped Pretoria Businessman Freed After 137 Days

Photo: Ziyaad Suliman/Facebook

A Pretoria businessman who was kidnapped more than four months ago was released late on Monday night.

Omar Carrim, 76, was kidnapped outside his Laudium business, Home Hyper City, on August 3, and after 137 days, he was released in Olifantsfontein around 22:30 on Monday.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said in October that Carrim's car was found burned out near Erasmia on August 4.

Following Carrim's release on Monday night, Abramjee said he had been admitted to hospital for treatment.

"We appeal for privacy. Let's give the victim and his family the time and space to recover from the ordeal," said Abramjee.

"Omar Carrim and his family will not be commenting any further of this matter for now...We are just grateful he has been safely returned," he said.

When asked if any ransom was paid, Abramjee said the family had no comment on that.

He said the Carrim family was grateful for all the support they received from friends, relatives and the community.

"Thank you for all the prayers and the moral support from the public," he said.

Shortly after Carrim's kidnapping, Abramjee said there had been an increase in cases of kidnapping of wealthy businesspeople for ransoms.

"It appears to be escalating," he said. "What is worrying is that these syndicates are becoming more daring and they are clearly sophisticated," he added.

He said that, in general, the syndicates appeared to target wealthy businessmen and then demanded enormous ransoms.

In September, Cape Town-based businessman Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed, 71, was reunited with his family after he was kidnapped, while three people were arrested in the same month for the kidnapping of a Chinese businessman who was released after a ransom was paid.

Last year, Abramjee assisted the families of two other business people who were kidnapped.

Kidnappers demanded a R3m ransom after Anisah Moosa was kidnapped near Polokwane, while the kidnappers of Cape Town-based businessman Naushad Khan also demanded millions from his family last year.

