19 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kidnapped Pretoria Businessman Freed After 137 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ziyaad Suliman/Facebook
Businessman Omar Carrim, 76, who was kidnapped outside his Laudium business, Home Hyper City, on 3 August.

A Pretoria businessman who was kidnapped more than four months ago was released late on Monday night.

Omar Carrim, 76, was kidnapped outside his Laudium business, Home Hyper City, on August 3, and after 137 days, he was released in Olifantsfontein around 22:30 on Monday.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said in October that Carrim's car was found burned out near Erasmia on August 4.

Following Carrim's release on Monday night, Abramjee said he had been admitted to hospital for treatment.

"We appeal for privacy. Let's give the victim and his family the time and space to recover from the ordeal," said Abramjee.

"Omar Carrim and his family will not be commenting any further of this matter for now...We are just grateful he has been safely returned," he said.

When asked if any ransom was paid, Abramjee said the family had no comment on that.

He said the Carrim family was grateful for all the support they received from friends, relatives and the community.

"Thank you for all the prayers and the moral support from the public," he said.

Shortly after Carrim's kidnapping, Abramjee said there had been an increase in cases of kidnapping of wealthy businesspeople for ransoms.

"It appears to be escalating," he said. "What is worrying is that these syndicates are becoming more daring and they are clearly sophisticated," he added.

He said that, in general, the syndicates appeared to target wealthy businessmen and then demanded enormous ransoms.

In September, Cape Town-based businessman Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed, 71, was reunited with his family after he was kidnapped, while three people were arrested in the same month for the kidnapping of a Chinese businessman who was released after a ransom was paid.

Last year, Abramjee assisted the families of two other business people who were kidnapped.

Kidnappers demanded a R3m ransom after Anisah Moosa was kidnapped near Polokwane, while the kidnappers of Cape Town-based businessman Naushad Khan also demanded millions from his family last year.

Source: News24

South Africa

Oscar Pistorius Goes to Constitutional Court to Appeal 13-Year Sentence

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has filed papers to the Constitutional Court appealing his 13-year sentence for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.