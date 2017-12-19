Photo: David Maraga

President of the Supreme Court of Kenya David Maraga spending time with the less fortunate children at Children’s Garden Home and School in Kawangware, eating githeri.

Chief Justice David Maraga has stirred up social media with a video on Twitter showing him enjoying a plate of githeri while visiting a children's home in Kawangware.

In the video that was posted on Twitter by Maraga, the CJ is seen seated on the edge of a low long wooden bench next to several kids who are all busy enjoying their meal.

One delighted girl, who is holding a smaller child on her laps, strikes off an interesting conversation with the CJ expressing her gratitude to Maraga for visiting them. To which the CJ responds:

"It's my pleasure. I'm happy to be with you here. Or you think we don't eat food like this? This what we grew up with."

At some point in the video it was hard for the CJ to concentrate on his food as the kids dashed at his side at least to get a picture taken with him.

At Children's Garden Home and School in Kawangware spending time with the less fortunate children. https://t.co/03Ea3dovsR -- David Maraga (@dkmaraga) December 18, 2017

As expected Kenyans on Twitter, who always have something to say, gave varied reactions to the CJ's visit to the children's home.

@iamisraelito tweeted, "We respect you sir. Continue revolutionizing Kenya's judiciary."

@GiftDudi said, "At Children's Garden Home and School in Kawangware would have been enough."

@EdwinNjugunaNjo wrote, "Please give them hope that they can be anything that they aspire in this life."

@benmutembei012 commented, "This is awesome our able CJ Maraga. May God bless you and the children?"

@HoseaMpogole said, "This is great, kids were so excited. Likely they are not going to forget this event."

@Amos_Jw wrote, "Great to give back and inspire!"