Tanzanians Encouraged to Win Kili Marathon Titles

SPONSORS of the Kilimanjaro 21km Tigo Half Marathon have challenged more Tanzanians to register in the 2018 edition to ensure more locals bag the prices and get medals.

Tigo Corporate Communications Manager, Woinde Shisael said as sponsors they are optimistic that more Tanzanians can win and make the country proud. "We will all recall that this year we had our own Emmanuel Giniki winning the 21km Tigo Half Marathon.

This made everyone happy and we as sponsors were delighted too to see our very own leading the pack," she said. She called on participants to register early enough as the online registration has already started through www.kilimanjaromarathon.com.

"We have been sponsoring this event for three years now mainly to amplify on conservation of our Mt Kilimanjaro which is one of the biggest tourist attractions and also to sensitise on tourism in general and we are glad that this has been done so well through the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager marathon," she said.

She called on the now increasing jogging clubs to use this marathon as a platform for them to excel and win medals and money prizes as Tigo has set aside 11m/- as total prices where the first male and female participantswill each get 2m/-.

"As a way to attract more participants create excitement, we will give a medal to all participants who will finish the 21 km race," said Woinde. "We want all participants to prepare well so they can win this money as it is possible for it to remain at home contrary to the past where all this has been going to Kenyans," she said.

Sponsors for the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 2018 edition include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager-42 km (Main Sponsor), Tigo- 21km, Grand Malt 5km and water table sponsors Diamond Motors, First National Bank, Kilimanjaro Water, Kibo Palace, KK Security, Keys Hotel, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement and KNAUF Gypsum.

The event is organised by Wild Frontiers and Deep Blue Media and locally coordinated by Executive Solutions Limited, which is a local PR and Events company.