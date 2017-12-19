South Africa: 'Underworld' Security Company Director Freed On Bail After Appealing

A security company director, at the centre of a case involving an unlicensed firearm allegedly linked to underworld activities, was released on bail on Friday after a failed attempt earlier this month in a lower court.

Grant Veroni's lawyer Bruce Hendricks confirmed to News24 that his client was released on R30 000 bail on Friday after he turned to the Western Cape High Court to appeal the Cape Town Regional Court's decision not to free him.

On December 6, he was denied bail in the regional court as he had another pending criminal case.

Two court matters

Veroni, director of Bellville-based company Skhosana Maponyane Hall Phillips and Khumalo, trading as The Security Group (TSG), faces two charges relating to the alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The case is set to be heard in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Veroni also faces a fraud charge in a separate case, set to be heard in Bellville, in which it is alleged that Veroni and a second accused recruited security guards and applied for firearm licences for them, but never actually employed them.

During Veroni's bail application last month in the Cape Town case it emerged that TSG, according to police investigator Sergeant Edward Edwardes, was linked to underworld figures, including controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen - the brother of suspected Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

Modack and six other accused, including Colin Booysen, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He faces an extortion charge and is expected back in the dock next Wednesday when he is to apply for bail.

Earlier this year, a group of men headed by Modack started taking over the control of nightclub security from a more established grouping.

This resulted in violence and several shootings.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

Source: News24