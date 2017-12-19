East Africa: Arusha Comes Top As East Africa Meat Hub

AS the country moves to establish productive industries across the nation, it has been observed that Arusha is best placed to serve as a meat producing hub to feed the entire East African region.

The Deputy Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Abdallah Ulega, who led the inaugural cattle registration and branding exercise in Ngorongoro District over the weekend, pointed out that Arusha was home to the largest number of cattle in the country, while Tanzania also topped the bill in East Africa, making it the right place for meat and milk production in the EA region.

On his part, the Chairman for Ngorongoro Pastoralists Council, Mr Edward Maura, who is also Ward Councillor for Nainokanoka where the exercise had kicked off, said the area had ample 'raw materials' for the proposed project.

"All factories need raw materials ... meat and milk processing plants will be amply catered for because Ngorongoro has plenty of livestock, we have the raw material, so all we need are production plants to make use of them," maintained Mr Maura.

Official data indicates that indigenous pastoralists contribute 80 per cent of Tanzania's red meat supply while the commercial ranching system generates less than one (1) per cent of cattle herds churns out of just six (6) per cent of the red meat production across the country.

Tanzania comes third in Africa after Ethiopia and Sudan, in livestock numbers; the country is home to 21.3 million cattle, 15.2 million goats, 6.4 million sheep and 1.6 million pigs; of these, some 98 per cent of these are local breeds belonging to nomadic pastoralists, kept mainly under traditional grazing systems.

According to the 2014 national livestock population census, Arusha region tops the country's bill with a total of 5.8 million livestock, inter alia: 1,373,839 cattle, 1,497,361 goats, 1,138,852 sheep, 20,580 pigs and 1,673,702 chicken - all spread across its 31 regions.

In Arusha, Ngorongoro has the largest concentration of livestock and according to the District Commissioner, Mr Rashid Taka, his brief provides home to over 640,000 livestock, mostly cattle, accounting for 35 per cent of all cattle populations within the region.

Between them, the traditional pastoralists and agro-pastoralists sector also produce an estimated 1.65 billion litres of milk, equal to 70 per cent of total dairy production valued at 701 billion/-. The industry gives direct employment to more than 2.2 million people across Tanzania.

Arusha kicked off the cattle branding exercise over the weekend at the Iirkapus Village in the Nainokanoka Ward of Ngorongoro District, with a call to establish meat and milk processing factories in the region. "We are starting with 72 villages in Ngorongoro District targeting those mapped along the borderlines, especially Enkaresero, Ololoosokwan, Pinyinyi and Soitsambu," said the Ngorongoro District Commissioner, Mr Rashid Taka.

Regional Commissioner, Mr Mrisho Gambo said the cattle branding exercise which started in Ngorongoro was taking place in response to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's directives that all livestock in the country should be marked.

The premier made the directive in Ngorongoro around this time last year, eventually the order went viral around the nation and a number of districts in the country have also jumped onto the bandwagon. Mr Maurus Msuha, the Deputy Conservator at NCAA said the branding will reduce cattle rustling cases, ensure local breeds are identified and also taken care of in terms of veterinary interventions.