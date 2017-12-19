Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has planned to officially close its campaign activities for the runoff election on December 23rd, three days to the date set by the National Elections Commission (NEC) for the final play of the electoral activities of 2017.

Mulbah Morlu, CDC's vice chairman for operations, said at a news conference, the rally will take place at the SKD Sports Complex and it will be the mother of all rallies the Coalition has had to date.

According to him, the rally will be the last of 12 years of struggle in opposition.

He further stated that CDCians from all the political sub-divisions of Liberia are expected to converge in Monrovia for this big rally.

"The 23rd is the climax of all the rallies, it is like the mother of all rallies the CDC has had in this country where our supporters will assemble in their numbers," Morlu said.

Morlu, who has given himself to be crucified if Weah is not elected President, has promised to rally and mobilize youths and partisans from the Congress for Democratic Change, and other collaborating political parties for the rally.

"Find your boots; find your caps and T-shirts because the time has come after 12 years of struggle, Liberians will march to a new dispensation.

Senator George Weah is ordained by God and sanctioned by the people to be Liberia's next President," Morlu emphasized.

He disagreed with people accusing the NEC of conducting fraudulent elections.

He accused Vice President Joseph Boakai of being the very person who recommended Cllr. Jerome Korkoya to the NEC to serve as chairman.

"There was no fraud during the elections; I am not speaking for NEC but for the ruling party to cry that they were cheated by CDC, it's unrealistic," Morlu said.

Prior to the October 10 polls, a day-long pre-victory march was held in Monrovia with CDC overcrowding the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) and other parts of the city.

Morlu also said their campaign climax would be one that demonstrates strength and distinction.

According to him, their pre-victory march will be their biggest gathering of CDCians from all walks of life. He promised that they would lock down Monrovia.

During previous marches of CDC campaign activities, streets in Monrovia have been blocked as hundreds of their partisans and sympathizers can be seen in every nook and cranny of the city.

Free movement of vehicles and people in parts of the city can be virtually impassable.