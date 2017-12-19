East Africa: EALA Polls Elude 'Pick of Speaker

THE East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) venue here was marked with pomp as members were escorted for taking the oath of allegiance, but in the end failed to elect a speaker.

Some 54 members from six member states started their tour of duty when they were swornin by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Kenneth Madette, with South Sudan members joining the EALA for the first time since the country joined the EAC.

The lawmakers came to Arusha along with close family members, relatives and friends who were all 'charmed' by the prospect of witnessing them enter the August House for a fiveyear term.

Differences however soon emerged from among the EALA members over who should stand for the Speaker's post; Burundians seemed eager to take the post even without election, saying it was their turn, a view they had been 'fronting' here since morning.

But when the election process was set in motion, those views soon came against stiff opposition from Tanzania and Rwanda - prompting Burundi MPs to sign a petition to boycott the polls. Some legislators stormed out of the debating chamber for about three times due to lack of quorum.

The Clerk adjourned the electoral session until this morning, calling for the need to 'dialogue' among the contending parties; so if all is well, EALA will have its Speaker elected today. There were a mosaic of EALA members; some elected to the Assembly for the first time while others who have been re-elected, including Tan-zania's Adam Kimbisa who is also vying for the Speaker's post.

They were to elect the EALA Speaker yesterday from the three contestants, namely, Mr Adam Kimbisa from Tanzania, Martin Ngoga from Rwanda and Leontine Nzeyimana from Burundi.

However, it was announced later that the election would be held today instead; this latest move has been taken by some circles as a blessing -- in disguise -- because the campaigns seem to have taken heat from early hours of yesterday.

Speaking here, South Sudan MP, Dr Anne Itto Leonardo said that, being 'first timers' in the Assembly, the bloc's youngest member's MPs would en-deavour to overcome challenges that lie ahead so as to move together as EAC.

Tanzania's Maryam Ussi and Fancy Nkuhi said they would speak out for the people of Tanzania and join hands in search for jobs and markets. The new EALA Speaker who takes over from Mr Daniel Kidega is to guide the Assembly over the next five years.

The third Assembly wound up its tour of duty on June 4 this year. The Fourth EALA was expected to commence on June 5, 2017 but by then, only parliaments of Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwawnda had had finalised the processes, Kenya and South Sudan hindering their official start.

The election of the new Speaker was preceded by 45 EALA members taking their oath of allegiance. EALA is an organ of the East African Community (EAC) that was established in 2001 with a mandate of legislation, representation and oversight.

It is constituted of nine elected members from each of the partner states. The fourth EALA starts its tour of duty after Kenya that was awaited, at last elected its nine representatives to the regional Assembly.

Inauguration of the Fourth EALA signals start of a weeklong first sitting of its First Session, whose other agendas include election of members to the EALA Commission as well as the constitution of various committees. Uganda Parliament was the first to elect members to the regional Assembly on March 1, 2017.

Their ninemember team consists of three returning incumbents, Susan Nakawuki, Fred Mbidde and Chris Opoka. New faces to EALA are Rose Akol, Mathias Kasamba, Mary Mughenyi, Paul Musamali, Dennis Namara and George Odongo.

Tanzania returned Adam Kimbisa and Maryam Ussi from the third Assembly. The newcomers include Josephine Lemoyan, Happiness Lugiko, Pamela Maassay, Dr Ngwaru Maghembe, Dr Abdullah Makame, Engineer Habib Mnyaa and Fancy Nkuhi.

Rwanda's team is made up of Pierre Celestin Rwigema, Martin Ngoga, Gasinzigwa Oda and Hon Kalinda Francois Xavier, all who previously served in the third Assembly. New ones are Alex Bahati, Fatuma Ndangiza, Rutazana Francine, Barimuyabo Jean Claude and Uwumukiza Francoise.

EALA members from Burundi are Jean Marie Muhirwa, Leontine Nzeyimana, Ahingejeje Alfred, Burikukiye Marie Claire, Burikukiye Victor, Karerwa Mo-Mamo, Nduwayo Christophe, Rurakamvye Pierre Claver and Hon Nsavyimana Sophie.

South Sudan's representatives are Dr Ann Itto Leonardo, Gai Deng Nhial Deng, Dr Woda Jaremiah Odok, Gabriel Garang Ahol and Dr Gabriel Garang Arol. Others are Thomas Deng, Mukulia Kennedy Ayason, Kim Duop and Gideon Gatpan Thoar.

The nine EALA from Kenya are Simon Mbugua, Florence Jematiah, Mpuri Aburi, Aden Noor and Wanjiku Muhia. Others are Oburu Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo, Abdikadir Aden and Fatuma Ibrahim. The Transitional National Legislative Assembly of South Sudan on its part, had to repeat its elections following an application filed at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) by a its citizen. It was Mr Wani Salantino who challenged the process.

The Parliament revisited the issue and held fresh elections on August 3, 2017 before filing the names with EALA.