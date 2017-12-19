analysis

The cheers and jubilation didn't last long after the ANC top six officials were announced and did the traditional post-leadership contest photo op - joined hands raised up in the air. After almost two hours of passionate energetic singing and counter-singing by supporters waiting for the official announcement, the atmosphere turned tepid, and it was on to the next election process for the 80-strong National Executive Committee (NEC) after a short prayer. The hotly contested top six positions delivered a mixed bag of two slates combined - one that could be used to emphasise unity, but also one that could open the door to a terse road to the 2019 elections. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

There was that awkward moment when former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu was carried on the shoulders of supporters towards the stage. But it was Ace Magashule, currently the Free State Premier, who had clinched the secretary-general post with the narrowest of margins - 24 votes.

Mchunu later went on stage and was seen chatting with the staff of the election agency. But it was done: he had clinched 2,336 votes against Magashule's 2,360. And those little hand-drawn posters proclaiming "CR (Cyril Ramaphosa) for president, Senzo for...