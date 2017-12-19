18 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three People Killed in Cape Town Crash

Three people were killed and 10 others, including an 11-year-old, were injured on Monday evening when a taxi and car collided in Bellville, Cape Town, paramedics said.

The collision took place on Robert Sobukwe drive around 17:00, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

Paramedics and emergency services personnel had arrived at the scene to find the three already dead and at least 10 others near the taxi with moderate to serious injuries.

"It is understood that all of the occupants were ejected from the taxi when it overturned several times.

"A child, believed to be eleven years old, sustained serious injuries. He was placed on life support and rushed to Red Cross Children's Hospital for further care," Vermaak said.

The exact number of occupants in both vehicles was not immediately clear.

He said the cause of the accident was not known and emergency services had attended to three separate collisions on the same road during the same time.

Source: News24

South Africa

