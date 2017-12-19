THE bouncing back of CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup after a two-year absence has once again revived the East African feeling, unity and sportsmanship.

As a big unifying event, its revival has helped to reunite the region through football. It was a good feeling to see how East African teams competed in the oldest tournament in the block as they all produced remarkable performances worth recognition.

Zanzibar represented well Tanzania in this year's event after reaching the final stage for the first time since clinching its trophy 1995. The Isles Heroes fought gallantly only to lose to the hosts Kenya 3-2 in a fiercely fought final on post-match penalties.

The Isles side which came from behind in two occasions to push the glittering finale into the extra-time, had brilliant show and had the potential to win the title only luck was not on their side. One of the East Africa's big media, Daily Nation of Kenya picked Zanzibar Heroes in its best 11 squad.

It started with Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi who was voted as the best goalkeeper and player of the tournament scooped first position in the eleven -star squad. His quick reflex, composure, confidence and good communication skills with his defenders simply made him the best.

The second position went to Fitina Omborenga from Rwanda who despite playing four games out of possible seven, the APR right back stood out with his attacking and defensive qualities. Most importantly, he recorded two assists in the competition both coming in a 2-1 win over Kilimanjaro Stars.

Heroes' Young Africans left back Haji Mwinyi showed his potential in crossing balls and taking set pieces was also include in the list. Despite missing his side's 2-1 win over Uganda in semis due to suspension, Mwinyi was instrumental in the final clash against Kenya as he provided the assist to the equalising goal.

Also his colleague from Zanzibar Abdul-Aziz Makame showed his superb defensive skills which earned him man of the match in their 2-1 victory over Uganda. He is a strong tackler and still has the bright future ahead of him as far as football is concerned.

Jockins Atudo from Kenya is another star forming the squad. He is superb in air and positioning. His timely clearances were recorded against Libya as he cleared the ball off the line to make the hot match end goalless. Ugandan Bernard Muwanga could not miss in the squad.

The SC Villa central defender showed his brilliance in as a trusted centre back for the Cranes. Alharaish Zakaria from Libya capitalised well his pace that troubled defenders of the opposing teams. He is capable to beat his markers on one-on-one situations and he can defend as well.

Another Kenyan featured in the list is Patillah Omoto. He is a typical number eight with convincing defending attributes. Derrick Nsibambi also from Uganda finished the tourney as the top goal scorer with four goals. He has predatory skills that make him a good candidate for any coach who needs a sharp striker.

A creative midfielder Shassir Nahimana from Burundi who provided three assists and netted a single goal couldn't miss in the squad. His dribbling skills, pace and threat to opponents defenders make him exceptional.

Ethiopian Abubakher Sanni has a gifted left foot which made him score two goals in three matches before his team was eliminated in preliminary stages. He has quick feet that accelerate his moves in the flanks.