One victim of looting during Raila Odinga's homecoming procession that went wrong is back in business, thanks to Kenyans of goodwill.

Nelly Lasoi's clothing business was vandalized during the Nasa leader's grand reception on November 17 leaving her jobless.

She appealed to Kenyans online sharing a Paybill and Mpesa number for her online funds drive that has managed to get back on her feet.

"I received about Sh300,000 from people that I did not know of, I will be forever grateful to Kenyans for the support," Lasoi told Nairobi News.

Her friends also held a mini harambee that raised more money to help her rebuild her premise.

REVAMPED SHOP

"I was able to renovate the shop and went on to restock for Christmas and I'm glad to be back on my feet one month after the incident. Now I will be able to earn an income from my business," she explained.

Lasoi had put in her lifetime savings into her clothing business and had just restocked days before the looting took place.

"I am overwhelmed by what Kenyans did for me, this was not about one community as even from the contributions, I could tell money was being sent by Kenyans from across the country all united to get me back on feet," she said.

Lasoi has revamped her shop to cater for ladies' and men's plus size clothing that she previously was not stocking.