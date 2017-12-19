Malawi: Old Mutual 'Tsogolo' Insurance Policy Voted Malawi's Life Changing Brand

The Chartered Institute for Marketing (CIM)-Malawi Chapter has voted Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed company Old Mutual Tsogolo policy plan as the life changing product of 2017.

Making a citation, CIM President Michael Khomani said Tsogolo Savings Plan from Old Mutual met the guidelines of Life Changing Brand of the year

"This award is given to a company or an individual whose interventions helped change the lives of many people. This category aims at prompting marketers to come up with ideas that change lives of people both within and outside the company. The brand should be able to demonstrate and initiative that changes peoples' lives technologically, financially, socially, politically or legally ," Khomani said.

Old Mutual Head of Marketing Linda Poya who led the company's marketing team at the awards said going forward, the company has interesting array of products lined up.

"The award is a form of social proof that we are a brand that is most certain to deliver on its promise based on real customer needs and having products that are relevant and meaningful to the market.These will be even more exciting and more inclusive of all Malawians as we drive towards doing our part in enabling positive futures for the citizens of this great nation, "she said.

Poya said Old Mutual this year introduced Timba and. Tsogolo Savings plans on the market to meet the needs of Malawians by encouraging a saving culture amongst the averagecitizen'sin order to realise their dreams.

"Saving is usually attributed only to the rich, but Old mutual is here to change this mindset and show that even with a little, one can build something big and realize their dreams," she said.

To register for Timba family plan you must be between 18 and 65 years and one must pay a monthly premium of K1755.00 and for Tsogolo savings plan the monthly premium is K 5000.