18 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Launches 2017/18 Tree-Planting Season - 'I Want Malawi Green, Everywhere'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times/Mana

President Peter Mutharika on Monday December 18 officially launched the 2017/18 tree planting season at an event that took place at Catholic Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Nthache in the district with a call for stakeholders to play a leading role in environmental conservation.

Mutharika said his government would remain resolved to making Malawi green again as one way of restoring the country's natural resources, especially forest.

"This is why I am deliberately putting on a green shirt to underscore the point of making Malawi green and ever green like it was the case before we created all the deforestation," Mutharika added.

In the 2017/2018 tree planting season that is under the theme 'Restore forests, protect the environment', over 60 million trees are expected to be planted across the country.

Mutharika stressed on the need for other stakeholders to emulate steps being taken by the private sector such as Airtel Malawi in making sure that trees are being planted in different parts of the country.

"I would like to commend Airtel for donating K4.5 million towards this year's planting season. They have also provided 34,000 seedlings which will be planted across the country," he said.

Mutharika said there is need for the trees "to be taken care of once planted" as they help hold the soil and avoid other negative implications that occur due to the unnecessary cutting down of trees.

" I want Malawi green; I want to see green everywhere."

Speaking earlier, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi hailed the President for championing the cause of restoring natural resources, particularly forests as demonstrated in his leadership during the launch.

Masi disclosed that at least 60 million seedlings have been targeted to be planted this season nationwide.

"As you all may be aware, this is an annual event whose aim is to emphasize the importance of natural resources and forests in general. 60 million trees have been earmarked to be planted this year alone," Masi said, adding that Malawi was part of the Global Environmental Campaign to afforest 4.5 million hectares.

At the function the President and the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika planted two mbawa and tangerine trees each.

Malawi

Fall Armyworms Hit Malawi, President Appeals for Help

In Malawi, President Peter Mutharika has declared 20 of the country’s 28 districts disaster areas following an… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.