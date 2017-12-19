Kenya: Heavy Security As Thierry Henry Interacts With Nairobi Fans - Video

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry met Kenyan fans on Saturday evening at the 'Guinness Fanzone' held at RFUEA Impala grounds.

Despite the menacing security men who never left his side, Henry took his time to interact and take selfies with fans.

Henry still has the aura of greatness that made him one of the most famous footballers in Kenya.

Those who got a chance to interact with the legend who also played for AS Monaco, Juventus and Barcelona knew they were in the presence of greatness.

The crown kept surging and the security at the makeshift fan zone had a hectic time controlling the fans who kept shouting his name.

Henry promised to come back and have some more nyama choma.

"I just want to say asante, and I will be back for sure. Thank you Kenya, thank you Nairobi," he told the overzealous crowd.