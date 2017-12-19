There were celebrations in Japan from Japanese second-hand car dealers Be Forward Company, who sponsors Be Forward Wanderers FC after the team's 4-1 victory on Saturday against Masters Security in Balaka to win the TNM Super League.

The Nomads victory led them to be crowned League champions with a game to go on Sunday against Red Lions at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, where they are expected to receive a glittering trophy.

According to one official from Be Forward Company Ryutao said they were too excited and said they are happy for the team.

He said they wish they were part of celebrations in Balaka, but instead wished the players and supporters all the best on Sunday as the team will be handed with a trophy.

However, apart from celebrations in Japan, Wanderers fans lined up in trading centres from Balaka to Blantyre to cheer their team on its way to Blantyre.

For instance, at Manjawira the supporters were chanting, " Basi inapita, League yapita."

Meanwhile, Wanderers captain Joseph Kamwendo has saluted their fans for drumming support for the entire 90 minutes against Masters Security.

He said the noise itself encouraged the players to accelerate the gear and assured them of another victory against Red Lions on Sunday.

"We want to finish the League in style. We cannot allow to clinch the League with a defeat against Red Lions. Let me assure them that they should come in their large numbers to celebrate with us because we win as family," said Kamwendo.