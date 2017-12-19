Malawi: Chakwera Brave Rains to Visit Lilongwe Flood Victims - 'Malawians Need Each Other in Disaster'

Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president,touched the hearts many in Lilongwe when he braved rains , winds and chilly weather to visit displaced families after floods terror hit parts of Lilongwe, Malawi's capital, on Saturday evening.

Chakwera's tour to the affected areas in the Capital came just hours after the country's Vice President Saulos Chilima ,who also serves as Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs in the country, went to appreciate the extent of the damage caused on Sunday.

At least four men and two women have died, while over 1,000 people have been left homeless as most of their dwelling houses were demolished.

The assessment is still being carried out, according to Public Relations Officer for the country's Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Chipiliro Khamula, on Monday.

Chakwera started the tour at Kaliyeka where flash floods washed away many houses and killing some family members in the process.

From Kaliyeka , Chakwera visited Kawale where he met several residents affected by the floods.

Speaking to victims , Chakwera said he was deeply touched with the loss of lives and property. "As a leader, all I can say is I am with you in such trying times; I feel your pain." Chakwera told the victims.

He added : "But I know that this is not enough. The loss incurred is just enormous. To those who have lost their relatives, it [the pain] is much more. But for the survivors, the fact that you are still alive gives us all some hope.

"But for this hope to materialize, we need each other; the community must also take steps to help those within the neighbourhood in one way or the other. The disaster is overwhelming to be hinged on government shoulders alone."

Chakwera also asked the communities to be 'each other's keeper'.

Earlier, Member of Parliament for the area Ulemu Msungama visited the same place where he also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Malawi Red Cross Society, Lilongwe City Council and Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) officials are assessing the situation on the ground to come up with a comprehensive report of the impact of the floods.