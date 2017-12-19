Morocco: Govt. Adopted Long-Term Action Plan to Face Cold Wave, Official

Rabat — The government has adopted a long-term action plan to address cold wave, said, Monday in Rabat, minister delegate for relations with parliament and civil society, government spokesperson Mustapha El Khalfi.

Speaking at the question time at the house of representatives (lower house), El Khalfi said that a very close watch is kept on 26 provinces to help thousands, even millions of inhabitants.

The minister also underlined the mobilization of all groups of intervention to start the operation of foodstuff and blanket distribution for affected people.

El Khalfi highlighted actions taken to secure means of communication through the mobilization of exceptional financial resources to this end, in collaboration with the national agency for telecommunication regulation.

The minister also said that satellites are used during this period to bring food and supply for citizens in mountains and other regions.

According to the government spokesperson, the cabinet has set up an integrated plan based on population census and mobilized 14 helicopters in this regard.